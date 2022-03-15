Anupam Kher clarifies all the accusations on Kapil Sharma, the comedian thanked him

Since The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri claimed that the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show refused to promote the film, Kapil Sharma is being slammed on social media brutally, netizens even start the trend by tweeting Boycott The Kapil Sharma Show on Twitter, nevertheless, Kapil Sharma urged everyone to not to believe in false news. After so many accusations film star Anupam Kher finally broke the silence on this controversy. Talking to a news portal Anupam Kher said Kapil Sharma invited him for the promotions but he only refused because "Ye film bari serious hai, I do not want to be a part of the show. But I have to say, Kapil does not have any malice towards us or towards the film," Kher said.

After Kher's statement, Kapil on his Twitter thanked the film star and wrote "Thank you paji @anupampkher for clarifying all the false allegations against me. Aur un dosto ka bhi shukriya jinhone bina sach jaane mujhe itni mohabbat di. Khush rahiye, muskurate rahiye. #thekapilsharmashow #Isupportmyself #kapilsharma (sic)."

The Kashmir Files is making a buzz in the industry, Anupam Kher's starer so far receiving excellent reviews from the audience as well as critics, PM Modi also praised the film so much. The Kashmir Files is based on the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in the 1990s.