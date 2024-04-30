Anupam Kher collaborates with lyricist Kausar Munir for directorial 'Tanvi The Great'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30: Veteran actor Anupam Kher is currently busy working on his directorial 'Tanvi The Great'. On Tuesday, Kher took to his Instagram account and shared that Kausar Munir has penned down lyrics of the songs of his film. "ANNOUNCEMENT: Happy, Delighted and Honoured to present Ms. Kausar Munir, the hugely talented lyricist of my directorial film #TanvirTheGreat. She has added magic to the songs composed by #MMKeeravani sir with her soulful lyrics.

Thank you Kausar ji for your warmth and brilliance during and after the making of the our songs. I am fortunate to have you in our team of remarkable technicians. Jai Ho! #KausarMunir #Lyricist #Musical #Songs #Ishaqzaade #EkThaTiger #BajrangiBhaijaan #DearZindagi #Padma #SecretSuperstar #83 #Jubilee #TANVITHEGREAT," he wrote. 'A Wednesday' actor announced the film 'Tanvi The Great' on his birthday on March 7 this year.

Sharing the update, he wrote on Instagram, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father's pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri.

Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio." He is yet to announce the cast of the film. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kher has The Signature, Kaagaz 2, Vijay 69 and a few other films in his kitty.

