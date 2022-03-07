Anupam Kher suprises fans with his ripped look on 67th birthday

Veteran actor Anupam Kher turned 67 years old on Monday (January 7). On his special day, Anupam took to Instagram to share photos of his ripped look. Anupam revealed he has been working on his fitness journey for some time and called 2022 ‘year of the body’.In his long note, the veteran actor wrote, “Happy birthday to me! Today as I start my 67th year, I am motivated and excited to present a new vision I have for myself! These pics are an example of the slow progress I have made in the last couple of years,” wrote Anupam.

Reminiscing about his long and unconventional career, Anupam shared, “37 years ago you met a young actor who debuted in the most unconventional way and played a 65 year old man. Throughout my career I have tried to explore every single avenue as a performer. But there is one dream that I always had inside me, but never did anything to make it a reality. The dream was to take my fitness seriously and look and feel like the best version of myself”. Talking about his fitness journey, he revealed, “I have started walking the path of my fitness journey and as with everything else that I do, I want to share this journey with you. I will share my good days and bad days, and hopefully a year later, we will celebrate a new me, together. Wish me luck! This is 2022. #YearOfTheBody. Jai Ho! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #HappyBirthdayToMe”.On the work front, Anupam will next be seen in 'The Kashmir Files'. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 11.

