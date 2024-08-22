Anushka Sen has adorable wish for her 'handsome papu' on his birthday

Mumbai, Aug 22 Actress Anushka Sen has penned a heartwarming birthday note for her 'handsome papu'--father Anirban Sen, sharing how his support gives her immense strength.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka, who enjoys 39.2 million followers, shared a string of photos with her father.

There are lovely snaps of the father-daughter duo from their different vacations to beautiful locations.

Anushka also posted some pictures from her childhood album, leaving fans in awe of her cuteness.

Along with the photos, she wrote a birthday note, saying, "Happy birthday to my handsome papu. You mean the world to me. Your guidance in my life will always be super special. Your support gives me immense strength. I love you so much. Forever your lil angel @anirban.sen11".

The 22-year-old diva began her career as a child actor in 2009 with Zee TV's show 'Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli'. She essayed the role of child Parvati in the mythological show 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev'.

She was seen as Meher and Baal Sakhi in the fantasy show 'Baalveer'. Anushka also portrayed the role of Manikarnika in 'Khoob Ladi Mardaani-Jhansi Ki Rani'.

The young diva also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', in which Arjun Bijlani emerged as winner of the season.

Anushka has featured in movies like 'Crazy Cukkad Family', and 'Am I Next'.

She was last seen in the web series 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' in which Anushka portrayed the role of Asmara. Directed by Debbie Rao and produced by Jahanara Bhargava and Seema Mohapatra, the show also stars Shishir Sharma, Mahesh Thakur, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

The show is streaming on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor