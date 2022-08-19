Anushka Sharma shares adorable candid pictures from her day off

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, on Friday, dropped some adorable candid images of her sitting on a bench.

Taking to Instagram, the 'NH-1' actor shared a string of pictures, which she captioned, "What's better than a nice walk in the park? Sitting on a bench."

In the first picture, Anushka could be seen sitting on a bench in a formal pose, donning a beige outfit and showcasing her left profile to the camera.

In another picture, the 'Zero' actor struck a casual pose while sitting on the bench.

In the last picture, she can be seen flaunting her cute smile and flashing an ear-to-ear grin.

Soon after the 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor dropped the post, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons.

Actor Vani Kapoor dropped a red heart emoticon in the comment section.

Diana Penty commented, "So Lovely"

"you are the most beautiful person," a fan commented.

Anushka took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child, her daughter Vamika, as she wanted to spend time with her and after a long wait, the 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' actor is all set for her comeback.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is currently shooting for her upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' where she will be seen portraying the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.

The film will stream directly on Netflix. She was last seen in 'Zero' opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which was released in 2018.

( With inputs from ANI )

