Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to attend Hardik Pandya's Valentine's Day wedding in Udaipur

Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport early Tuesday. The two were twinning in similar jackets with ‘A’ written on them and posed together for the paparazzi. The two seem to be travelling to Udaipur for the wedding celebrations of cricketer Hardik Pandya and dancer wife Natasa Stankovic.

Anushka was simply dressed in a black sweatshirt and purple pyjamas paired with white shoes and black cap. Virat was in a plain tee and brown cargo pants paired with a green jacket, brown cap and white shoes. Both had ‘A’ made under a heart on their jackets. As per reports, cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic of DJ Wale Babu fame will renew their wedding vows on Valentine's Day. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with their son Agastya Pandya on Monday. Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya, his wife Pankhuri Sharma and their son Kavir also accompanied them. According to ANI, Natasa and Hardik are scheduled to renew their vows in a white wedding. Traditional ceremonies such as haldi, mehendi, and sangeet have also been planned. The two got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a cruise before tying the knot during the Covid-19 lockdown. They welcomed son Agastya in July 2020.