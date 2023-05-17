Anushka Sharma's bodyguard fined Rs. 10,00 for violating traffic rules

Anushka Sharma recently sparked a controversy after the actress was spotted on a bike without her helmet. Since there was a roadblock, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star preferred riding on a bike rather than travelling in a car. Sharma's bodyguard rode the bike without a helmet and landed in trouble. After Anushka's video with her bodyguard went viral, netizens were quick to notice that both of them didn't wear a helmet. According to a news report, Anushka's bodyguard, Sonu Shaikh, was charged a fine of Rs 10,500.

A challan was also issued against the bike rider.As per a Times Now report, Mumbai Traffic Police imposed a fine of Rs 10,500 on the rider Sonu Shaikh. A challan was also issued against him under Sec 129/194, Sec 5/180 & Sec 3(1)18. The Mumbai Traffic Police also reportedly confirmed that the fine was paid by the rider .Similarly, like Anushka Sharma, the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan was also spotted on a bike ride without a helmet. Amitabh Bachchan opted to travel by bike instead of his luxury car to avoid Mumbai’s traffic. The actor took a stranger’s help and hopped on his bike. He even shared the picture on his social media account, highlighting the kindness shown by the rider. On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The actress who has been on a sabattical will next be seen in Jhulan Goswami biopic.



