Anushka Shetty celebrates 17 years in film industry; tweets gratitude

Chennai, July 21 One of South India's top actresses, Anushka Shetty, on Thursday celebrated the completion of 17 years in film industry.

The actress, who has delivered blockbusters in both Tamil and Telugu, including 'Baahubali', 'Deiva Thirumagal', 'Arundhati', 'Chintakayala Ravi', 'Vikramarkudu' and 'Singam', took to Twitter to share her joy.

Posting pictures of the cake she cut on the sets of her upcoming film, whose working title is #UV14, to celebrate the milestone, Anushka wrote, "Seventeen years of much love and constant support from the film industry, family and well-wishers. All who take out of your lives to be a part of mine a big thank you from the bottom of my heart. My fans words always fall short for your unconditional love and surprises, which mean a lot."

Actor Naveen Polishetty, who is also a part of Anushka's next film, tweeted a picture of the cake he had presented to the actress to celebrate the occasion.

He wrote: "Bribed Ms Anushka Shetty with cake. "Ee 17 years lo nene best co star anta :P" (I am her best co-star in these 17 years it seems). Congrats on an awesome journey so far. Our shoot has been going on guys. And it's mad fun! Malli UV Creations router off 'chese lopala' update 'ichesa'! (Before UV Creations switches off the router again, I have given you an update!)."

