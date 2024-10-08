Arbaaz Khan’s Epic Reply to a Fan’s Marriage Proposal for Salman Khan Leaves Netizens Laughing
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 8, 2024 10:27 AM2024-10-08T10:27:11+5:302024-10-08T10:28:01+5:30
Even at 58, Salman Khan remains one of India's most eligible bachelors, aging gracefully and still receiving marriage proposals. Recently, a fan expressed her desire to marry him, prompting her to ask his brother Arbaaz, a well-known actor and director, about the possibility. In response to which he gave very quirky answers.
Arbaaz Khan responded sharply to a fan of Salman who expressed a desire to marry his elder brother, saying, "What can I say? Lage Raho Munnabhai." Fans also inquired about his wife, Shura, to which he humorously replied, "She makes mutton biryani well." When a fan asked about his next marriage, he responded with a laughing emoji, "Bas ho gaya bhai."
Arbaaz married Malaika Arora in 1998, but after 19 years, they divorced. They have a son named Arhaan. Following his divorce, Arbaaz began a new chapter by marrying makeup artist Shura Khan last year.