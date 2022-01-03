Archana Singh Rajput opens up on her new romantic song 'Tere Bin Soniya'

Mumbai, Jan 3 'Bahu Humari Rajni Kant' actress Archana Singh Rajput talks about her upcoming music album 'Tere Bin Soniya' alongside actor Laughy Paul.

Talking about the song Archana states: "It's a romantic and sad melodious song. All I can say, it's a track that you will love to have in your playlist. Audiences expect a lot of romance, passion, really good music and a good chemistry. This music video is soon going to release this month."

Sharing about her working experience she says: "My work experience was really superb with my co-actor Laughy Paul and my director Avinash Kolte sir. They were very cooperative. We shot the song in Jaipur and the shooting experience was really surreal."

The song is produced by Santosh Pote and Allen K.P. Music is by Allen K.P. and directed by Avinash Kolte. Also the lyrics are by Sony G and female vocals by Ishita Mitra.

