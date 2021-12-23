Archana Singh Rajput talks about her web debut with 'Rangbaaz Wanted'

Mumbai, Dec 23 Actress Archana Singh Rajput is all set to make her OTT debut with 'Rangbaaz Wanted'. She talks about playing an interesting character and also shares her shooting experience in Madhya Pradesh for the series.

Talking about the show, the 'Bahu Hamari Rajnikant' actress says: "The show depicts how a boy from Meerut comes to MP for his friend and gets entangled in a murder mystery and political influence and how he tries to get out of it. It has love and friendship supporting him. He is my childhood love in the show and it's a drama mystery with all the flavours."

Archana has been part of several TV shows and was also seen in Telugu movie 'Maro Prasthanam'. Revealing about her role she adds: "I'm playing the female lead, the girlfriend of the guy who gets involved in a murder. It's a very interesting character. We are currently shooting in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh and all the artistes are very cooperative and humble."

Helmed by director Manoj Khade and produced by Sureshchandra Awasthi, 'Rangbaaz Wanted' also features Aarya Babbar, Dev Sharma, Amika Shail and Varun Singh Rajput.

