Are Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon the new couple of B-town?

Kartik Aaryan has always preferred to keep his personal life with himself. The actor has seen tight-lipped again when asked about his rumoured relationships in the past. After the controversy with Sara Ali Khan, Kartik has hardly been seen dating anyone. However, the latest photos of Kartik and Kriti Sanon are major hints about love is in the air. The stars were recently spotted hugging each other at the airport as they returned from Mauritius after Shehzada's schedule wrap.

After a video of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon was shared on Instagram, several netizens reacted to their chemistry. While one said, “Eagerly waiting for their relationship (sic).” Another wrote, “Why don't they date each other (sic).?” The stars were recently in Mauritius for a schedule of the action-entertainer and their new pics suggests that there is love brewing between the two. "Met this Kute gal in Mauritius," Kartik teased as he shared a bunch of selfies with his leading lady. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill. The film also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedkar in lead roles. The film’s tagline is 'He Returns Home'. Shehzada is scheduled to hit theatres on November 4, 2022