Arjun Bijlani tests positive for COVID-19

Arjun Bijlani has trsted positive for COVID-19. The actor informed fans through his latest social media post. Arjun updated fans about testing positive for the novel coronavirus in his latest Instagram reel. He posted a video of himself turning towards the camera. He labelled it with a statement that read, “Corona is singing be careful guys. When you test positive.”

In his caption to the video, Arjun shared about having mild symptoms, asked fans to keep him in their prayers and also keep a check on their safety.

He wrote, “This how corona sings to you and ur expression when u know ur positive!! #ekmainaurekktu Mild symptoms ,isolated in my room taking good care of my self . Keep me in your prayers . !! #feelkaroreelkaro .: please be extremely careful and wear ur masks . God bless all.”The actor had been shooting with Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher, Badshah, and others for India’s Got Talent 9. His friends have commented on the post, including Mouni Roy, who wrote, “Pl take care”. Pia Valecha commented, “Please take care jaldi se Thik ho jao”. Navina Bole wrote, “Get well soon”. Fans have also sent best wishes to the actor.