Asha Bhosle: Just like there's only one Lata, there's only one Remo D'Souza

Mumbai, April 23 Legendary singer Asha Bhosle revealed how she has been a huge fan of choreographer and judge Remo D'Souza and has watched all his movies. She even got up and danced along with the 'DID L'il Masters 5' judge.

Asha Bhosle said: "I have been a huge fan of Remo and his dance, and I am so glad that 'DID' has given me this opportunity to meet my favorite choreographer today and dance with him. I have watched all of his movies and songs and I feel like there is only one Lata Mangeshkar, one Kishore Kumar, and one RD Burman in the industry, and nobody tries to copy them. Just like that, there is just one dancer in the industry and that is Remo D'Souza."

Remo D'Souza also added: "I have danced at a lot of places, during a lot of shows, and with a lot of people, but this has to be the best moment of my life. Asha Ji saying that she is my fan has to be the best moment of my life."

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, TV actress Mouni Roy and choreographer Remo D'Souza are the judges on 'DID Li'l Masters Season 5'.

'DID Li'l Masters Season 5' airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor