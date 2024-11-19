Ashneer Grover breaks silence after Salman Khan confronts him in 'Bigg Boss 18'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 : Former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover has opened up after Salman lashed out at him during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 18', for the statements he had made earlier against him.

Taking to his X account on Monday, Grover posted a picture with Salman and wrote that the episode must have had "great viewership". This came after Salman questioned Grover about his past comments on their brand collaboration.

In his post Grover wrote, "I hope you enjoyed the Bigg Boss weekend ka vaar ! I had good fun. And I am sure the particular episode got great TRP / viewership. BTW all of statements below are true."

Grover also went on to praise the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor and continued, "Salman is a great host & actor. Salman knows what works on Bigg Boss. I've always praised Salman for his sense of self and business - not a single thing demeaning said for him ever."

Further sharing more details about their meeting, Grover added, "I met Salman in May 2019 for 3 hours at JW Marriott Juhu to discuss the brand collaboration. It's okay if he doesn't remember meI wasn't a public figure then, and he meets so many people," he wrote.

He also added that he received a proper invite to the Bigg Boss show and thanked Salman in his post, saying, "Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan Keep rocking!"

Check out the post

I hope you enjoyed the Bigg Boss weekend ka vaar ! I had good fun. And I am sure the particular episode got great TRP / viewership. BTW all of statements below are TRUE: - Salman is a great host & actor - Salman knows what works on Bigg Boss - I’ve always praised Salman for his… pic.twitter.com/HH0iOzzZY3 — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) November 18, 2024

br />Salman Khan became the brand ambassador for BharatPe in 2019, during Ashneer Grover's leadership at the company. In Vaghera Vaghera's podcast last year, Grover had alleged that he had negotiated Salman's fee down from Rs 7.5 crore to Rs 4.5 crore. He also mentioned that Salman's team had refused him a photo with the actor at the time.

Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV and streams on JioCinema.

