Athiya Shetty breaks silence on rumours of her marriage with cricketer KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty took to Instagram and slammed her wedding rumours with her boyfriend KL Rahul in three months. Earlier today (July 13), the Bollywood actress took to Instagram and hit back at the trolls about her wedding rumours with renowned cricketer KL Rahul. With her witty humour, Athiya wrote, “I hope I’m invited to this wedding that’s taking place in 3 months, lol.”

Previously, during an interview with an online portal, Athiya Shetty also addressed the rumours of her wedding with her boyfriend, “I am not answering any of these questions. I am tired of all this, now I only laugh at them. Let people think whatever they want to.”For the unversed, the lovebirds made their relationship official by making their first public appearance together at the premiere of Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap last year. Not just with Athiya, but her boyfriend, KL Rahul, also shares a firm bond with his girlfriend's brother and her parents Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty. Last week, Athiya and Rahul had returned from Germany, where the latter underwent surgery for a groin injury.