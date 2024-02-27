Audience Love Pours In for Yami Gautam’s “Article 370”; Producer Aditya Dhar States All We Can Do Is Hard Work

On Friday, Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 was released in theater and the audience gave a great response to this story. While talking about the success of the film producer Aditya Dhar says "We could only work hard, which we did with all our heart."

He added "Once the film is released, we cannot really do anything. We just hand over our work to the audience. It is they who give it all the love and due... We have represented many real-life people who worked very hard for the abrogation of Article 370... The main aim is to aptly show the struggle of real life and reel life people involved in the abrogation of Article 370."

Talking about the response Dhar said, "We had not imagined this kind of response and the huge amount of love that our film will be getting... Those who judged our film as agenda or propaganda only asked them to watch the film before judging it... Abrogating Article 370 was the biggest ever decision after independence taken by any government..."

Yami Gautam on film success

We were confident that after watching the film once, a person's opinion on the entire case would completely change... One common feedback I have received is that the youth should see this film as it is free of propaganda... We were informed that this film would not succeed because the audience does not value such films.