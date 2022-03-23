Auto driver refuses to charge passengers money for watching The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files has been enjoying word of the mouth publicity ever since the Anupoam Kher starrer released in theatres. Now, in a video which has gone viral, auto-driver has refused to charge money for those going to watch The Kashmir Files.n a video, a woman was trying to give money to an auto-driver after alighting from his vehicle. He said, "Nahi Chahiye", (I don't want it), but the woman says, "But I will give you." Another woman, who was recording the video, then told him, "Bhaiyaa, we have come to see Kashmir Files, so please take the money.

भारत।

मानवता।

शत शत नमन।

कृतज्ञ। pic.twitter.com/ciQ790UCRP — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 22, 2022

"The woman then said, "You are doing such good work. "The director of the film, Vivek Agnihotri shared the video and used the words 'India', 'immense respect' and 'gratitude' over the gesture. On Tuesday, The Kashmir Files witnessed its first major drop in collections. However, the figure is still great, but less when compared with its own standards. It earned Rs 10.25 crore as per Box Office India taking the total collections in 12 days to Rs 190.10 crore. The second week collections will be over Rs 100 crore, in the range of Rs 105-110 crore, which is 10-15 percent up from its first week collections of Rs 97 crore. Now, the movie will surpass Rs 200 crore benchmark by Thursday. The Kashmir Files is expected to affect RRR's business in the North Indian markets. Even though the hype surrounding RRR is huge and the cast and crew are going all out promoting the film, the reality is that it will have to hold up against The Kashmir Files, which may prove to be a herculean task.

