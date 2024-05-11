Avneet Kaur flaunts her clean, moisturised skin; drops sun-kissed photos

Mumbai, May 11 Actress Avneet Kaur on Saturday flaunted her 'clean' natural moisturised face, sharing how a girl complimented her skin.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Avneet shared a series of pictures and videos wearing a green tank top and showcasing her clear face in sun-kissed snaps.

Her hair is tied in a clean ponytail, and her face all shiny and clean and lips moisturised.

She captioned the videos as: "Clean girl", and "A girl complimented me on my skin #lovethisfeeling".

Avneet is known for participating in shows like 'Dance India Dance Li'l Masters', 'Dance Ke Superstars', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5'. She is also a part of 'Chandra Nandini', 'Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga', and the recent movie 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

She next has 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage' in the pipeline.

