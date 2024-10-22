Ayushi Khurana and Bharat Ahlawwat reunite for ‘Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile’

Mumbai, Oct 22 Ayushi Khurana and Bharat Ahlawwat, who recently appeared in ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’, are set to play the lead roles in the upcoming daily soap 'Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile.'

The plot focuses on the tradition of aata saata, where Ahlawwat's character is determined to marry Khurana in order to ensure his sister's happiness following her wedding to Khurana's brother. Khurana, recognized for her performance in 'Aangan–Aapno Kaa', describes her character as "focused, emotional, helpful, and determined." A source close to the development said Reet, played by Ayushi Khurana, is a fiercely independent and sharp-witted reporter from a middle-class family based in Gwalior. Raghav, portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat, is a temperamental man-child with a tough exterior that masks a wounded soul. Talking about her role, Ayushi said, “I've been eagerly waiting for a challenging character like Reet since a while now, and I'm thrilled that I finally got such a part to play. She is a focused, emotional, helpful, and determined person, and I can relate to her on many levels. In real life as well, I enjoy helping those around me and I'm very protective of my family just like Reet. Although I thought it would be a tricky character to portray, I instantly connected with her because of our similarities and that has helped me bring alive Reet in an apt manner. I hope the audience will shower their love for this character and our show.”

On the other hand, Bharat shared, “My character of Raghav has many interesting layers, and that is really exciting. He is a volatile man who behaves tough but deep down he is a wounded soul who is trying to cover up his emotions at all times. I can’t wait to experience his journey. I believe that, as an actor, trying out different characters helps you evolve and improve your craft, and that is what I am looking forward to doing. I hope I do justice to this character.”

Created by Sonnal A Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd, ‘Jaane Anjaane Hum’ explores the clash between traditional customs and the modern values of today’s generation.

