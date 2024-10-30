Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna team up for Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy 'Thama'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : After the blockbuster success of 'Stree 2', producer Dinesh Vijan announced his new horror-comedy film titled 'Thama', which will be headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.

The film is set to be released in theatres on Diwali 2025 and it will also feature Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Sharing the announcement teaser of the project, production banner Maddock Films took to Instagram and wrote, "Dinesh Vijan's Horror Comedy Universe needed a love story... unfortunately, it's a bloody one. Brace yourselves for #Thama - Diwali 2025! "

The text in the video read, "This universe needed a love story, unfortunately, it's a bloody one."

'Munjya' fame director Aditya Sarpotdar has come on board to helm the film. Dinesh Vijan will produce 'Thama' with Amar Kaushik.

The film is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann will also be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in a yet-to-be titled film. Rashmika, on the other hand, has 'Sikandar' with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the pipeline.

