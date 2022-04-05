B Praak and wife Meera Bachan expecting their second child

B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan are expecting their second child together. The couple announced the good news as they celebrated their wedding anniversary on Monday. B Praak and Meera, who tied the knot on April 4, 2019, had welcomed their first child, a baby boy whom they named Adabb, in 2020. Numerous celebrity artists namely Lisa Mishra, Asees Kaur, Amrit Kaur and others took to B Praak's Instagram post and showered tons of love for him and his wife by dropping in heart emojis in the comments section.

The couple shared a romantic picture as they announced the news in a joint post on Instagram on Monday. The picture showed them posing in printed black and grey outfits in front of a picturesque tropical view, and they geo-ragged the location as Dubai. Meera was cradling her baby bump with her eyes closed, while her husband hugged her from behind and kept a hand on her stomach. He also gave Meera a kiss on the forehead as they posed for the photograph. In the caption of the post, they hinted that they will be welcoming their baby very soon. They wrote alongside the picture, "Nine Months Preparing To Fall In Love For A Lifetime," and added a baby and a pregnant woman emojis. They also added the hashtag "Summer 2022," and two red heart emojis.

