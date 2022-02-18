Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar's gangster flick is a mix of action, comedy, and emotion

The much awaited trailer of Farhad Samji's Bachchhan Paandey is finally out. The trailer features Akshay Kumar in the titular role who is seen sporting a quirky look. The over three minute trailer featured Khiladi Kumar in the role of a deadly gangster, while Kriti happens to be a filmmaker yearning to make a film on Bachchhan Paandey. The trailer follows Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi as they embark on a journey to make the film.

Bachchhan Pandey is written by Nischay Kuttanda and directed by Farhad Samji. The film has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is scheduled to release on 18 March. It stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, and Sanjay Mishra.Bachchhan Paandey will mark Akshay’s second collaboration with Kriti after Housefull 4 and third collaboration with Jacqueline after Housefull 2, Housefull 3 and Brothers.

