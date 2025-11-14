"Badtameezi mat karo...": Jaya Bachchan loses cool at paps; gives angry stare

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 : Veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan has once again caught attention after she was seen getting irritated with the paparazzi at an event in Mumbai. Jaya arrived for the event with her daughter, Shweta Bachchan, but the paparazzi around her seemed to bother her.

A video from the venue, now going viral, shows Jaya dressed in a white outfit and wearing a mask as she walked inside. As the paparazzi gathered around her for pictures, she appeared visibly annoyed and stopped briefly to glare at them. Shweta was seen holding her mother's hand and guiding her forward.

In the clip, Jaya can be heard saying, "Aap log photo lo, badtameezi mat karo. Chup raho munh band rakho photo lo khatam. Upar se comments karte rahte ho," as she continued walking into the venue.

This is not the first time Jaya Bachchan has shown her displeasure toward paparazzi behaviour. She has been seen warning or schooling photographers at public events.

On the work front, Jaya was last seen in Karan Johar's 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film, which recently won a National Award, was released on July 28, 2023. It also starred Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

