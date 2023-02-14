BAFTA film awards to see best celebrity turnout ever, promises new CEO

London, Feb 14 The new British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) CEO, Jane Millichip, is preparing to welcome the largest group of nominees to ever turn up at this weekend's film awards, reports 'Variety'.

It is exciting, says the chief executive, both from a red carpet perspective, but also as a testament to the growing appeal of the Academy, according to 'Variety'. "It is the real mandate of BAFTA that people are flying from all corners of the world to come to our ceremony. I'm really proud of that, to be honest," says Millichip.

Guests confirmed to attend as presenters include Brian Cox, Catherine-Zeta-Jones, Cynthia Erivo, Diego Luna, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jamie Dornan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jodie Turner-Smith, Julianne Moore, Lily James, Martin Freeman, Matthew Modine, Rami Malek, Rege Jean Page, Rita Wilson, Sir Patrick Stewart, Taron Egerton, Toheeb Jimoh and Troy Kotsur.

Last year's EE Rising Star Award winner Lashana Lynch returns to present the award to this year's winner. Additionally, Dame Helen Mirren will lead a tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Sky veteran, notes 'Variety', was appointed CEO of BAFTA in October 2022, taking over from long-time chief executive Amanda Berry, who announced in late 2021 that she would be stepping down from the organisation after 25 years.

