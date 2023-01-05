Bajrang Dal 'protests' against ‘Pathaan’ movie in Ahmedabad mall

Members of right-wing outfits Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal on Wednesday created a ruckus at a mall in Ahmedabad and tore posters and other publicity material to protest the release of the upcoming film ‘Pathaan’. The incident took place at the Alpha One Mall Vastrapur area, reported ANI. Following the incident Wednesday, Vastrapur police detained five members, who were released later, said inspector J K Dangar.

The video was shared by on the official Twitter handle of VHP, where the activists can be seen shouting slogans and tearing posters and cut-outs of the film’s star cast. The Gujarat unit of the VHP had earlier said it will not allow the screening of the film anywhere in Gujarat, mainly because of the song ‘Besharam Rang’, where Padukone is seen wearing a saffron bikini, while dancing with Khan. We will not allow Pathaan’s screening in Gujarat. Today’s protest against the movie’s release in Ahmedabad should be taken as a warning by all the theatre owners across the state. They must stay away from releasing the movie in their theatres or multiplexes,” said Gujarat VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput, as quoted by PTI.