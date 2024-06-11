Barkha Singh starts shooting for 'Lafangey'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 : Lights, Camera, Action! 'Lafangey' starring Barkha Singh has gone on floors.

The series is produced by Yellow Montage, directed by Prem Mistry and written by Abhishek Yadav.

Anud Singh Dhaka, Gagan Arora, Harsh Beniwal, and Saloni Gaur are also a part of 'Lafangey'.

Taking to social media, the makers shared a series of pictures with the star cast holding the clapboard.

They wrote: "Taiyaar ho jao humare lafango se milne ke liye, #Lafangey shoot has begun."

The official synopsis of the show read, "In addition to exploring the intertwined lives of three childhood friends Chaitanya, Rohan, and Kamlesh as they embark on their individual journeys, the series also captures the essence of friendship, personal growth along with numerous complexities of adulthood one faces in society.'

'Lafangey' will soon air on Amazon miniTV.

Meanwhile, Barkha recently marked the sixth anniversary of 'Engineering Girls' Season 1.

"A lot of people I meet still ask me when the third season of 'Engineering Girls' will come out. In fact, 'Engineering Girls' gave me the opportunity to play a character Sabu, which is very different from any other character I had played before that or any other character I have even played after that," she said while recalling working in the show.

"People enjoyed seeing me in that avatar. It was a lot of fun. Even though people have seen me in a lot more films and shows after 'Engineering Girls', they will still ask me 'Sabu Kaisi Ho' or if I attend a college event I hear how 'Sabu was the best'," the actress added. Talking about the series, Barkha said, "The show was way ahead of its time. In fact, just the name 'Engineering Girls' solicits humour and even within the show we joke how women are in the minority in engineering colleges. But it was also so much more," Barkha added.

