Barry Keoghan cheers on Sabrina Carpenter's surprise song amid breakup rumors

Washington [US], August 30 : Barry Keoghan recently cheered Sabrina Carpenter for her surprise song amid breakup rumours

The 'Taste' singer, recently surprised fans with a new song, "Busy Woman," as a gratitude for the love they showed to her latest album, Short n' Sweet. The announcement came on Thursday.

Keoghan, who stars in Saltburn, took to his Instagram account to hype up Carpenter replying to her post with a comment that read, "Let's f-in go!!."

He also shared his favourite song from her album, Bed Chem, on his Instagram Stories, saying, "['Bed Chem' is] my fave just sayin m'darlin @sabrinacarpenter."

This online interaction follows reports that their relationship is "on and off," according to People.

Earlier on August 19, a source exclusively told PEOPLE about the couple's rocky status.

Keoghan responded to the breakup rumors by liking one of Carpenter's flirty Instagram posts, where she posed in baby blue lingerie.

According to People, rumors of their romance began in December 2023 after they were spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles, just three months after meeting at Paris Fashion Week in September.

By June, their relationship seemed strong, with Keoghan even appearing in Carpenter's steamy "Please Please Please" music video, where she handcuffs him to a chair, tapes his mouth shut, and gives him a lipstick-filled kiss through the tape. The video helped the song reach No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100, marking Carpenter's first chart-topper.

Keoghan's support didn't stop there. The couple was seen cozying up at a Grammys afterparty in February, making their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March, and attending the Met Gala together in May. He also supported Carpenter during her opening performance for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore in March.

Sabrina Carpenter's song "Busy Woman" is now available for a limited time.

