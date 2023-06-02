Barun Sobti shares latest update about 'Asur 2' that will leave you excited

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 : The psychological mystery thriller, 'Asur 2', which released on June 1 became an immediate sensation, leaving viewers intrigued with its gripping storyline. The makers released only the first three episodes of the show on Thursday.

And now, after seeing the phenomenal success of the opening three episodes, the 'Asur' team, on Friday, released the remaining 5 episodes in one go.

Sharing the update, actor Barun Sobti, one of the main leads of the show, took to Instagram and wrote, "Anth ka aarambh samay se pehle ho chuka hai. We saw your overwhelming love for the first three episodes. We heard your demand for more. So, we now bring you ALL episodes of #Asur2OnJioCinema."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs_EK5IPffA/?hl=en

The second season of the acclaimed crime thriller series directed by Onir Sen sees Barun Sobti, Arshad Warsi, Amey Wagh, and Riddhi Dogra reprise their roles from the first season which premiered in 2020. The show chronicles the story of a serial killer on the loose in the backdrop of myths and religion.

The first season of the show aired on VOOT and released in 2020. It was co-written by Gaurav Shukla, Niren Bhatt, Abhijeet Khuman and Pranay Patwardhan and was directed by Oni Sen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor