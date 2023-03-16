"Been a rough couple of days": Shivangi Joshi reveals being diagnosed with kidney infection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 : Indian television actor, Shivangi Joshi, on Wednesday shared a picture from a hospital and revealed that she was recently diagnosed with a kidney infection.

Taking to Instagram, Shivangi shared the picture which she captioned, "Hi everyone, Been a rough couple of days, I have had a kidney infection, but want to let you know that with the support of my family, friends, the doctors, the hospital staff & grace of God, I'm feeling better. This is also to remind you'll to take care of your body, mind and soul and most importantly stay hydrated guys. Love you all, And I will be back in action very soon. Recovering & healing. Lots of love Shivangi."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp0HImOSli8/

Soon as the actor shared the post, her fans and friends flooded the comment section with 'get well soon' wishes.

Actor Shweta Tiwari commented, "Get well soon my love.."

Actor Sudanshu Pandey wrote, "Wishing u speedy recovery."

'Bigg Boss' contestant Rajiv Adatia wrote, "Get well soon baby!"

"Stay strong and get well soon di," a user wrote.

Shivangi is known for her roles in super hit Tv serials like 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', and 'Balika Vadhu 2'.

She was also a part of director Rohit Shetty's action-adventure show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12.'

