Before Gangubai Kathiawadi I would get rejected: Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu Maheshwari who played the love role of Alia Bhatt in her recent release Gangubai Kathiawadi says his life has been sweet post the film. “Initially, the industry people knew me little, as the guy who would be mostly cast. They had not seen my work or me in any film, they didn’t know whether will be able to hold the screen, this and that. Obviously, once they saw it, they started reaching out, wanting me to be a part of different projects," he said.

He further said “Obviously, every actor wants to after a point get into films and be a part of good storytelling. Even I was struggling and was given offers. But somehow they would not convert… at the last minute I would get rejected, or at the last minute get replaced after getting selected. Films were a hard thing to get into.”

“I am glad those projects didn’t happen because then Gangubai… wouldn’t have happened, I wouldn’t have gotten a chance to work with Sanjay sir. I am happy those films didn’t happen,” says the actor.