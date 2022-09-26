Bengali director Raj Chakraborty to make OTT debut with 'DM Mallika'

Kolkata, Sep 26 Bengali filmmaker, actor and politician Raj Chakraborty is all set to make his debut on the digital space with 'DM Mallika' for streaming portal hoichoi.

Raj Chakraborty, who is famous for making blockbuster commercial entertainers, is finally stepping into the OTT space with his series 'DM Mallika'. It is a story about a woman, who is visually impaired, but who's spirit to succeed surpasses all.

Being a woman in politics is tough, however it is tougher when you're specially-abled. A story of succeeding in the face of strife.

Talking about making his OTT debut, he said: "From 'Chirodini Tumi Je Amar' to 'Adventures of Jojo' I have always taken up the 'Challenge' to entertain my audiences. After entertaining my audiences on the big screen, it's time to move into the OTT space with my new series - DM Mallika."

"My direction, paired with hoichoi's magic is what adds the extra oomph to DM Mallika, besides a stellar plot. Stay tuned for my first ever web series, on hoichoi."

The the streaming platform has stepped into its sixth year,it announced its content slate for the upcoming year featuring 25 new shows from some new and old top creators like Srijit Mukherji, Dhrubo Banerjee, Anirban Bhattacharya, Sahana Dutta, Syed Ahmed Shawki and Ashfaque Nipun among many others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor