Bengaluru court reserves verdict on bail for actor Darshan in murder case

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 8 : The Sessions Court in Bengaluru on Tuessday reserved the verdict on actor Darshan's bail petition in connection with a murder case.

The proceedings started today on the bail applications of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda, and 11 other individuals implicated in the Renukaswamy murder case.

The court session, presided over by Judge Jaishankar, saw attorneys representing the other accused presenting their arguments, although Darshan's legal team did not make submissions during this session.

Special government prosecutor P Prasannakumar also provided his arguments, after which the court opted to reserve its ruling until October 9, 2024.

In a related development, the 57th Magistrate Court in Bengaluru previously adjourned the bail hearing for actor Darshan until September 27, while Gowda's hearing was postponed to September 25. Darshan had filed his bail application on September 21.

The Renukaswamy case involves the murder of a 33-year-old resident from Chitradurga, whose remains were discovered in Kamakshipalya, Bengaluru, on June 9.

Earlier, the Sessions Court has granted bail to two other defendants, Nikhil Naik and Karthik, while the High Court approved bail for a third defendant, Keshava Murthy, on September 23.

In September, Bengaluru police submitted a comprehensive charge sheet containing 3,991 pages against 17 individuals involved in the case, which includes Darshan and Gowda.

The charge sheet, submitted to the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, is reported to comprise seven volumes and ten files. Police Commissioner B. Dayananda confirmed that the charge sheet was meticulously prepared following an extensive investigation.

Darshan's situation has attracted significant media attention following the circulation of a controversial photograph depicting him socializing with known offenders in the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail.

This incident prompted the Karnataka government to suspend seven prison officials due to allegations of preferential treatment.

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda remarked, "If this person is being given extra privileges, it is wrong. Officers who have facilitated such privileges should be held accountable, and action should be taken against them."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor