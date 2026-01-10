Bharti Singh reveals Kaju's sleep cycle, jokingly calls him 'factory ka mazdoor'

Mumbai, Jan 10 Star comedian and new mommy Bharti Singh in her vlog revealed about her new born baby boy's sleep cycle, further quipping by calling him 'factory ka mazdoor'.

Bharti, in the vlog was seen holding her baby boy whom they dearly call as Kaju, as she wanted him to soak in fresh sunlight for vitamin D.

“The doctor told me to apply sun cream on Kaju’s face. But there’s no sun, but no problem, we will wait," Bharti said.

The actress sharing details about Kaju’s sleep cycle, revealed how he sleeps throughout the day and is wide awake at night.

"This kid in my arms sleeps at 2 a.m., and wakes up at 7 a.m., as if he’s a factory worker who has to go to work early in the morning.”

She added, “Now look at him sleeping on his mother’s lap, and now he willl sleep well all day and then at night, he wakes up with his eyes wide open.

For the uninitiated, Bharti Singh and husband Harssh Limbaachiya welcomed their second baby, a boy on December 19.

The star comedian in her vlog had shared that her water broke unexpectedly early in the morning, prompting an immediate hospital visit

Just two weeks after giving birth to her second son, whom she fondly calls Kaju, Bharti was seen resuming work, and was seen at the shoot location for the third season of “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited".

While posing for the paparazzi present at the shoot location, she was heard telling the shutterbugs: “Yes, Kaju has come. We thought Kishmish (girl) would come. Kaju is at home.”

When a cameraperson quipped that she should have a baby girl too, Bharti in her own quintessential humourous style said, “Yehi karti rahun. Shooting bhi toh hoti hai.”

She also distributed sweets to the paparazzis and said that they all have become “mamus” and should bless Kaju.

Bharti and Harssh are already parents to a three-year-old son Laksh Singh Limbaachiya, fondly called as Gola, whom they welcomed in 2022.

The couple got married in 2017 after they dated for a few years.

