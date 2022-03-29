Bhumi Pednekar to start shooting for 'The Ladykiller' in April

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, who has a jam-packed 2022 with some exciting movies to prep for, is all set to commence shooting for Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller', co-starring Arjun Kapoor.

The 'Badhaai Do' actor, widely known for her clutter-breaking choice of movies, will start filming for 'The Ladykiller' in the first week of April.

Apart from 'The Ladykiller', Bhumi has a mighty slate of films lined up which includes Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed', Shashank Khaitan's 'Govinda Aala Re', Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Raksha Bandhan', Sudhir Mishra's 'Afwaa', Gauri Khan produced 'Bhakshak' and a couple of yet unannounced projects.

The actor opened up about her hectic work schedule and said that she doesn't even have time to take a personal break in 2022.Bhumi said, "2022 is looking supremely hectic but I can't complain because I have found some of the best scripts that I could have. This year started on a good note with the success of Badhaai Do. I don't think I have any time for breaks this year and honestly, it's not even on my mind. I will be busy shooting six back to back films and also have three releases, plus I have several brand endorsements."She added, "I thrive in the madness, in the rush of constantly working, so I'm having the time of my life. I can't wait for people to watch the films that I'm doing. Each one is supremely unique from the other and I hope they love them all."

Coming back to 'The Ladykiller', the film will chronicle the story of a small town playboy who falls in love with a 'self-destructive beauty' as they embark on a whirlwind romance.

Bahl, who previously helmed movies like 'BA Pass' and 'Section 375', will be directing this film that is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor