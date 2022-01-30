'Bigg Boss 15': Nishant Bhat opts out of finale with Rs 10 lakh cheque

Mumbai, Jan 30 The grand finale of "Bigg Boss 15" now has four contestants fighting it out for the title. Nishant Bhat has opted to walk out of the show with a cheque of Rs 10 lakh. He was the only contestant among the top five to opt for the money instead of fighting it out till the end.

Interestingly, in the past, his fellow contestants had guessed correctly that he would leave the show when presented with a lucrative offer. The other four contestants, in fact, were left shell-shocked by his decision.

Salman Khan termed Nishant's decision and his subsequent eviction as a sad moment in the journey of "Bigg Boss 15". The superstar wished Nishant the very best for his career and said that he had played the game to the best of his capabilities.

Nishant, who had a successful run so far in the show, gave his best wishes to the rest of the contestants.

