Bigg Boss 17 Race To Finale: Wild Card Entry Ayesha Khan Eliminated in Surprise Eviction

Bigg Boss 17 is in its final week and all contestants are prepared to give their best. Following the torture task, Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Ayesha Khan were directly nominated due to their disqualification. Reports indicate that Ayesha Khan, who joined Bigg Boss as a wild card contestant, has been eliminated from the game. Ayesha's entry into the house created a significant buzz, but it only lasted for one week. According to an Instagram page, it is being indicated that only one contestant will be eliminated by the audience this week.

The latest update indicates that viewers had the opportunity to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house through voting. They were tasked with voting against one of the nominated contestants: Ankita, Isha, Ayesha, and Vicky. Ayesha received the most votes, leading to her eviction from the show.

In the upcoming roasting task, judged by renowned comedians Sudesh Lehri and Krushna Abhishek, Bigg Boss has planned an exciting twist. The audience will have the chance to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house to support and cheer for their favorite housemate. Additionally, the audience will have the power to vote out one of the nominated contestants for the week. This unique opportunity allows viewers to actively participate in shaping the fate of the contestants. Before entering the controversial Bigg Boss 17 house, Ayesha became a topic of discussion among the media and fans due to her startling allegations against Munawar Faruqui.