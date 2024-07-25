Bigg Boss 18: Shoaib Ibrahim Confirmed as Contestant on Salman Khan's Show ?

Bigg Boss OTT has now started gaining momentum, Meanwhile the Og Bigg Boss will be soon coming back with its 18 season and fans have already started speculating the contestant of the upcoming season. As per the reports there are rumours that Jhalak Dhikalaja season 11 finalist Shoaib Ibrahim will be part of this season.

As per the Bigg Boss Khabri Shoaib Ibrahim is the first confirmed contestant for Bigg Boss Season 18, which will premiere on October 5, 2024. Fans can look forward to an exciting lineup of contestants, though official confirmation from Shoaib is still pending.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Ruhaan, on June 21, 2023, and frequently share glimpses of him on social media. His wife, actress Dipika Kakar, is also a former contestant, having won Bigg Boss Season 12. Tough couple are not part of any dailysoap but they are quite active on social media. Currently Bigg Boss fans are enjoying the OTT version of this show.