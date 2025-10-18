Bigg Boss 19: Daboo Malik in Tears Asks Amaal Mallik To Mind His Tongue; Salman Khan Warns Him Over Behavior With Farrhana Bhatt (Watch Video)

Fight between Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt has been highlight of the week. Amaal criticized Farrhana for shredding Neelam Giri's letter. In anger he threw his plate, while she was eating, he also called and called her mother 'B grade' and also stated that nobody will even cast Farrhana in a C grade film. On weekend, Salman slammed Amaal for his act and words and gave him final warning. Amaal's father also came on show and gave him piece of advice to change his game plan.

Promo begins with, Salman Khan saying Amaal, "Rozi-roti Upar waale ne diya hai. Who has given you the right to go and snatch the plate from her? Amaal, Farrhana ki maa par gaye, aapko kya lagta hai, ye justified hai? Aap sahi." Then Amaal's father, Daboo Malik is seen urging him to mind his langue. During this whole Farrhaan is seen crying. Amaal Mallik's father got emotional and his voice starts shaking as he says, "Main baap hoon, aur main ye kehne aaya hoon ki tu lad-jhagad lekin apni zubaan ko under the belt mat jaane de beta. Mere maathe pe mat likh de ki tu iss tarah se behave kar raha hai." Towards the end, Daboo Malik breaks down in tears.

Tears welled in Amaal's eyes as his father urged him to be mindful of his language. Amaal apologized, admitting he was 'very triggered' and sought his father's forgiveness. The incident stemmed from a heated argument between Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt in the latest episode, after Amaal shredded Neelam Giri's letter during a captaincy task.

At the end Salman Khan's stern warning for Amaal Mallik. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor, who is very close to Amaal said, "Consider this as my last warning."