Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Reportedly Becomes First Finalist After Intense Ticket to Finale Task

Bigg Boss 19 top eight contestant played for the ticket to finale and it was the tough fight. According to reports, television actor Gaurav Khanna popularly known as GK has become first one to enter in Finale. Initial reports stated that out of the remaining contestants in the house, Gaurav, Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More emerged as the first contenders for the ticket.

BiggBoss Tak posted on X that, Anupamaa fame actor Gaurav Khanna has secure his spot in finale week. Hence, this makes him safe from any nominations in the upcoming week. However this are just reports, it will be confirmed after the show is aired. Despite his desire to be captain, the actor was unsuccessful. Gaurav briefly held the position after nominating all housemates, but a swift reversal led to Shehbaz Badesha's captaincy. Therefore, Gaurav becoming the show's first finalist seems like a just outcome for his fans.

Bigg Boss 19 Finale

The final episode of much awaited show Bigg Boss 19 is schedule to telecast on December 7,2025 on JioHotstar at 9 p.m. and ColorsTV at 10:30 p.m. Before the finale, contestants will compete in the 'Ticket to Finale' task for a spot as the first finalist.

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Prediction

According to BiggBoss Tak's Week 13 popularity ranking, Farrhana Bhatt leads with 3584 votes, followed by Gaurav Khanna (3195 votes), Ashnoor Kaur (2016 votes), Amaal Mallik (1768 votes), and Pranit More (1698 votes). Tanya Mittal ranks sixth with 1156 votes, surprisingly missing the top five.

Based on these rankings, the trophy race appears to be between Farrhana and Gaurav. If reports are accurate that Gaurav is the first finalist, the house dynamics in the final weeks should be interesting.