Bigg Boss 19 Latest Promo : ‘Apni Shakal Dekh!’ Tanya Mittal Fires Back at Abhishek Bajja’s Flirting Claims (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 19: As the game is moving ahead we can see change in dynamics in Bigg Boss 19 house. Once who where foes now has turned enemies in the house making game more interesting. In recent nomination, we saw Pranit More's unexpected exit from the show, leaving contestant in shock. Post Pranit eviction we saw a many changes in bond of housemate. Recently in new promos we can see every housemate is seen talking against Tanya Mittal after her discussion her recent clash with Shehbaz.

Shehbaz is seen confronting Tanya in kitchen in front of everyone saying, "Duniya walo mein battata hu inki sachai...Koi bhi choti si batt hoti hein, do minit me jake roti hein, duniya ko dikhane ke liye khehe ke mein kitni achi sundar sushil hu." Ashnoor from behind says Tanya is playing sympathy card. On which Abhishek claims that Tanya flirts with me when I am alone. After listening to this Tanya gets angry and ask Bajaj not to set wrong narrative and Mujhe tujhse flirt karneki koi jarurat nahi hein, Apni shakal dekh tu hein nahi mere type ka."

Earlier Tanya and Shehbaz were seen having discussion. Promo beings with Tanya saying, "Mujhe aisa laga sunne mein Ki apne dost pe depend hein kamai ke liye. aur tera dost hi sara kam karta hein aur voh hi sab karat hein." Stopping Tanya Shehbaz said, Nahi Nahi Mein Tumhe batata hu kyu... While keeping her point of view she said, " Joh tu batta raha tha use mujhe tu vela laga."

After this Shehbaz was seen telling housemates saying," usene mujhe kaise potrait kare ne ki kosish ki, dekho duniya walo mein sikha rahi hu...." Then Tanya confronts Shehbaz saying, why are you stretching topic and compares him with Mridul's behaviour. Later when he starts crying in front of his friends try to motivate him.