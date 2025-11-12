Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari’s Team Breaks Silence on Mid-Week Eviction Buzz with Cryptic Post, Fans React

Social media influencer Mridul Tiwari reportedly got evicted from Bigg Boss 19 house in mid-week eviction. Social media suggest that Mridul Tiwari is likely to get evicted in Tuesday episode. As news surfaced on social media, fans took stand against the unfair eviction. Netizens reacted to eviction news and started trending his name on X.

Mridul's official X post posted that, "Social media par kuch news chal rhi hai. Aaj shaam ko Bigg Boss kaa episode aa jayegaa agr Mridul Bhai ke sath galat hua to........?" The team left the sentence incomplete for fans to finish. Following the post fans started saying BoycottBiggBoss .

One of Mridul fan wrote, "Kal se hi nhi dekha maine toh... Aage dekhna bhi nhi... Baat Mridul ke kuch krne na krne ki nhi hai hai... Baat ye hai ki ab ye reality show nhi hai scripted show h.. Baseer, Abhishek, Mridul ko nikalkr, kunicka, amal, tanya ko aage lekr jana hi toh public voting karwayi hi q?"

Baat Mridul ke kuch krne na krne ki nhi hai hai... Baat ye hai ki ab ye reality show nhi hai scripted show h.. Baseer, Abhishek, Mridul ko nikalkr, kunicka, amal, tanya ko aage lekr jana hi toh public voting karwayi hi q?

"Mridul Tiwari boycott bigboss kyunki ye social media walo ka sach jante h isliye Salman Khan ne aisa kiya", said another fan.

#MridulTiwari#boycottbigboss kyunki ye social media walo ka sach jante h isliye #SalmanKhan ne aisa kiya

Aaj se big boss dekhna band mridul bai ko big boss me fir se andar lo

Reports indicate a chaotic captaincy situation in the next episode. Sources suggest Gaurav Khanna will briefly become captain, but due to ensuing chaos, Shehbaz Badesha will succeed him.