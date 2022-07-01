Bigg Boss 7 fame Sofia Hayat hospitalised in UK due to extreme fasting

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant, model, and actress Sofia Hayat got hospitalized in the UK due to a deficiency of salts and other necessary electrolytes in her body after she kept a 'spiritual fast.'. Sofia detailed the incident and said it helped her that she had insurance in the UK because the hospital bill was huge. The Bigg Boss 7 actress and model is now recovering from the health setback that was caused due to fasting. Sofia was on a spiritual fast when her salt levels reportedly dipped below the dangerously level. She was taken to the hospital and given five packets of salt and after that, she was revived. During her fast, she said she started shivering and felt dizzy. The fast was part of her spiritual practice and it was an unexpected turn of events that her health deteriorated.

Sofia told ETimes, "The salt levels went dangerously low. I asked the nurse to get me five packets of salt and that kind of saved me. So, this condition resulted in me being hospitalised, my heart felt funny and I was shivering." Sofia said that speaking to a friend on the phone helped her feel better. She said that she listened to her body after hospitalisation and ate food and had water. She also said that she fell 'pretty okay' before this emergency landed her in the hospital suddenly. She said she had done this kind of fasting earlier as well and it 'went well'.In an image shared, Sofia is seen lying down in the emergency room bed wearing a COVID mask. She said that seeking medical help during an emergency affected her monetarily. In retrospect, she said, "One of the first things they put in my face when I was in hospital was the bill. Thank god I have health insurance here in the UK. Though the bill being so expensive, can actually bring back people to life.”



