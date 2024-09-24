Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Arbaz Patel's Girlfriend Leeza Bindra Clarifies on Police Complaint Report

The fifth season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' is generating significant buzz. The duo of Arbaz and Nikki has been frequently in the spotlight, often due to their relationship or Arbaz's sports background. Arbaz revealed he was committed to Leeza Bindra while in the house, and during his stay, Leeza shared multiple posts on social media. He mentioned that Nikki wishes to maintain her friendship with him. Since leaving 'Bigg Boss', Arbaaz has been in the limelight for his personal life.

In various interviews post-show, Arbaz expressed his desire to remain friends with Nikki and wished her success. Regarding Leeza , he stated, "My father advised me to keep my personal life private, and I respect that. I can't share personal details. When I'm in, I'm out here. I don't know what happened or what Leeza posted. Ask me about the game, and I'll share everything that happened behind my back."

After Nikki and Arbaz grew close in 'Bigg Boss', Leeza expressed her displeasure through social media. She initially announced her decision to quit social media but returned just four days later, confessing her love for Arbaz. Meanwhile, Lisa has posted about a police complaint, stating, "Do you understand the meaning of a police complaint? You all are telling me to file one against him, but I don’t want to. He is not a bad person. Please try to understand him."

While Leeza adopts a loving stance towards Arbaz, he emphasizes his desire to keep his friendship with Nikki. Fans are now eagerly anticipating the next developments in their relationships.