Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Grand Finale: Nikki Tamboli, Abhijeet Sawant, Suraj Chavan in Top 3 After Dhananjay Powar's Eviction

In an emotional moment during the ongoing Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 grand finale, Dhananjay Powar was evicted, tightening the race for the title. Despite his strong gameplay throughout the season, Dhananjay's journey ended just hours before the finale.

With his exit, Nikki Tamboli, Abhijeet Sawant, and Suraj Chavan are now the top three contenders for the BB Marathi Season 5 title. Before Dhananjay's elimination, Ankita Walawalkar was also evicted from the house.

Adding to the excitement, special guest Alia Bhatt surprised the housemates with her entry. The actress praised the Bigg Boss Marathi house and Riteish Deshmukh's hosting. She interacted with the final three contestants through a video link. Alia was joined by co-star Vedang Raina and director Vasan Bala, who took the stage alongside Riteish Deshmukh to promote their upcoming film Jigra.

Alia, looking stunning in traditional attire, shared her excitement with the contestants and engaged in a light-hearted conversation with Riteish. Vedang, making his debut with Jigra, expressed his thrill at being part of such a big platform, while Vasan Bala offered insights into the making of the film, giving the audience a glimpse of what to expect from Jigra.