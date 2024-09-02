Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Latest Promo: Suraj Chavan, Dhananjay Pawar, and Jahnavi killekar Hilarious Mimicry of Arbaz Patel, Vaibhav Chavan, and Nikki Tamboli (Watch Video)

The fifth week of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' has just concluded, bringing with it an unexpected twist involving Bhau that left viewers surprised. Host Ritesh Deshmukh gave all the contestants a stern talk in response to Riteish weekend ka waar. Now, as the sixth week of the fifth season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' begins, all eyes are on what this week will bring. In the midst of this anticipation, a new promo has been released.

The latest promo of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' is quite entertaining. It features Suraj Chavan, Dhananjay Powar, and Janhvi Killekar hilariously mimicking their fellow contestants Arbaaz, Nikki, and Vaibhav. Dhananjay plays Vaibhav, Janhavi portrays Nikki, and Suraj takes on the role of Arbaaz. The promo shows Nikki and Arbaaz smiling as they watch the trio perfectly mimic each other.

Host Riteish Deshmukh has hinted that the sixth week in the 'Bigg Boss Marathi' house will be a sleepless one for the contestants, indicating a challenging week ahead. Varsha Usgaonkar has been appointed the new captain of the house, making her safe from this week's nomination task. With Varsha now in charge, it will be interesting to see what changes unfold in the 'Bigg Boss Marathi' house during the sixth week.