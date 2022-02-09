BLACKPINK 'How You Like That' dance video hits 1 billion view

YG Entertainment announced on the 8th that K-pop group BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' dance video surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube.

The video hit 1 billion views at 10:19 p.m. on the 7th in a year and seven months since it was released in July 2020. In addition, it is the first time that K-pop artist's dance video have recorded 1 billion views.

YG Entertainment said, "The main music video has about 1.048 billion views on YouTube, a little more than dance video. This is very unusual for dance video and music video to record similar views."

BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' is a song with the message of moving forward and flying high in any dark situation.

BLACKPINK has 32 videos with billion views, and the total cumulative views of their channel exceeded 22.4 billion. The number of channel subscribers also reaches 72 million. (ANI/Global Economic)

( With inputs from ANI )

