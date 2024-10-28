Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds attend Taylor Swift 's Eras Tour concert

Washington [US], October 28 : Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted in the audience at Taylor Swift's second Eras Tour concert in New Orleans' Caesars Superdome recently, reported People.

In a TikTok video recorded by a concert goer and then distributed on X, the couple was seen in matching black apparel throughout the concert, with Blake Lively, 37, wearing a wrist full of friendship bracelets and Reynolds, 48, standing directly behind her with his hands on her hips.

"This is adorable," the TikTok caption read.

Lively and Reynolds' most recent outing occurred just one day after their first New Orleans Eras Tour encounter when they were photographed enjoying the concert from what appeared to be the venue's VIP area.

Reynolds danced to the music in footage from the show that was published on several social media platforms, while Lively chatted with another guest. The couple was also caught cuddling up at other occasions throughout the night.

During the first night, Lively and Reynolds dressed in matching ensembles, with Reynolds wearing a short-sleeved white shirt and dark jeans and Lively wearing a fitting white vest with a white shirt over it.

Swift's friendship with the couple dates back to 2015. Since then, they've been spotted out on double date nights with Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce, at Kansas City Chiefs games and the Eras Tour, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor