"Blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs!," First pictures from Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 25 : Actor Parineeti Chopra and MP Raghav Chadha on Monday posted pictures from their fairytale wedding in Udaipur.

The couple which tied the knot on Sunday in the presence of their families and close friends today took to their respective social media handles to shared the first set of wedding photos.

The first glimpses of the pictures of the wedding that took place at the Leela Palace Hotel showed the couple looking regal and radiant.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti dropped a string of pictures which she captioned, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now..”

Talking about the new bride and groom's outfits, Parineeti looked gorgeous in a designer ivory lehenga while Raghav was seen twinning with her in an off-white sherwani and a matching safa.

The ‘Uunchai’ actor kept her hair open and accessorized her look with heavy jewellery.

In the first picture, the newly married couple could be seen walking through the aisle hand-in-hand.

In the second picture, Raghav is seen putting varmala around Parineeti.

The third picture showcases Raghav and Parineeti walking hand-in-hand as they perform their wedding ritual.

In the next picture, the groom can be seen kissing the bride’s forehead.

Parineeti also shared an adorable monochrome picture with her husband in which the duo could be seen sharing a smile.

The last picture features Raghav touching Parineeti’s leg thumb.

Soon after she dropped the adorable pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and sweet wishes for the newly married couple.

Actor Priyanka Chopra commented, “ my blessings always.”

Actor Anupam Kher wrote, “Congratulations! Love and prayers always.”

Neha Dhupia wrote, “Congratulations you two … here’s to the best and the best lives together.”

Varun Dhawan commented, “Congratulations dear one.”

Tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence at the starry wedding. Parineeti's cousin and global star Priyanka Chopra gave Parineeti and Raghav's wedding a miss. However, Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra attended the wedding.

Prior to D-day, Parineeti and Raghav held a sangeet in Udaipur with a 90s theme. Punjabi singer Navraj Hans performed at the function. Reportedly, guests received cassettes with customized messages for them. The couple showcased their distinctive personal style on the auspicious occasion.

Before arriving in Udaipur for the main wedding festivities, the couple hosted a Sufi night for close friends and family members in Delhi.

