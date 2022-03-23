Body Basics: Sahil Phull opens up about his fitness regime

Mumbai, March 23 Actor Sahil Phull is trying to give his best for his role in 'Dosti Anokhi'. From getting the Banarasi diction right to working on his physique, he has put a lot of effort to get into the skin of his character.

He essays the character of Kashi in the show.

While talking about his fitness regime, Sahil says: "As an actor one needs to always focus on his acting skills and his look especially at a time when he needs to fit into a particular character."

The actor says being a foodie he has to be extra cautious about his diet and focus more on daily work out.

"I am a total foodie however, the profession I am in requires me to stay in my best form and shape at all times, so I actively try to balance by eating simple home-cooked food. I do intermittent fasting and exercise at least four times a week. My favourite form of exercise is core strength training. Also, I don't believe in restricting myself, so I eat everything but in moderation," adds Sahil.

'Dosti Anokhi' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor